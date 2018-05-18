Day 1280 Hmm well I have been busy

And not doing art. Just having fun today so I almost forgot to post. Oopsey.

Finally finished up these guys. Earlier had not liked the guy on the right very much. I like him better now that he has a plaid shirt. Go figure. Why do I like painting plaid?! I also like painting fabric. A lot of people don’t. Maybe they like painting trees. You know I don’t. 🤗

Ultramarine blue to make it look like plaid and a few more dark blues to fix his collar. It’s not that I didn’t draw it right I just didn’t paint it right. These two guys with their cool hats and mustaches were irresistible to draw.

My favorite of the Olmsted pages I think. Well at least one of my favorites.

Worlds longest socks are getting closer to being done. Now WHY the two don’t match I have no idea since I ordered two of the same skeins. Oh well. It will be under his long pants or his lace up shoes so it won’t matter. And they will feel cozy next winter on cold days right?! The yarn is Lorna’s Lace that I bought from Jimmy Beans when they had a sale.

Hugs. Margaret trying to catch up on the dvred tv. Maybe I need to stay home to do that. Xoxoxo

Hats abound at plein air events and I find them fascinating. #atlanta #pleinair #painting #urbansketching #ink #watercolor aqua tells #stillmanandbirn #druidhills

#Olmstedinvitationalpleinair #urbansketching #artists #art #sketchbookskool #demo

