Not too long after I got back from Olmsted Plein Air I realized I should be drawing people I know.

We have all been taking a MFA class from Al Beyer at USC Aiken and Al was retiring- the end of an age at USCA.

Ted

I decided I should draw some of the classmates to remember them.

Side views because we were all sitting listening to Al. Anybody who knows Marilyn or Ted would recognize them from the pencil sketches.

The color is off in Teds watercolor. I have tried to correct it in iPhoto to no avail and am too lazy to scan it or get my big Nikon out. Oops.

Anyway sketched in my stillman and birn with a mechanical pencil. Used lots of green gold on these. Grey is cerulean and DS quin burnt sienna. Flesh tones DS quin coral with a dab of French yellow ochre. Both are transparent colors. The darks are very diluted quin burnt sienna Ted Nuttall palette.

Back to drawing people. I really should spend more time drawing the people in my life instead of the darn dogs. Lol. Dogs hold still better especially as compared to kids. Here’s to more sketches of people I know as opposed to strangers. Time to torture friends and family.

Margaret xoxoxox Sketching friends #uscaiken #usca #albeyer #SouthCarolina #watercolor #painting #portrait #art #aquarelle #smug #coldpress #stillmanandbirn #danielsmith #holbein #mgraham #aiken