Day 1164 The Fox

2 Comments

Today is the day of the big wordpress makes me one of their favorite websites?! Gosh I wonder exactly where it will be. And exactly what it means. Anyway it’s exciting.

I just love the Fox Theatre. Love getting stopped at the light on Peachtree and Ponce so I can take pictures of it. If you have never been in it GO. RUN! It’s magical with its grandiose brass Moorish influences architecture. My Brain is tired from drawing and painting for hours today.

I also love the Atlanta skyline at night. It reminds me of Christmas trees lit up.

EEEKKKK!!!

Life did not go well. The reason there are two of them is the ink on the first one bled. No idea why. It’s my pilot desk pen that suppose to have permanent ink in it. It doesn’t. When I wet it with a base wash of quin gold it ran. I mopped it with paper towel. Painted some more and it kept running.

8×10″ For Sale. Also will be making prints and cards of these paintings. Email me if you are interested.

So I traced it off and transferred it with Sarah to another piece of paper. Then I inked it.

The first thing I did with this was to coat it lightly with quin gold. It makes the buildings glow. And it’s very transparent.

I used a lot of cobalt and Daniel Smith Piemonte in the shadows and to stripe the Fox. Piemonte’s a very transparent purple brown. Combined with cobalt it can be luscious.

The Fox is mostly quin gold though I got a little heavy with it so it went brown in places.

I combined indigo, alizarin, and hookers green to make a dark sky and coated it twice to make it opaque.

After I painted the sky black I realized that it should not have been black but the rest of the buildings should have been black and the sky lighter. Hoping to give the sky a glow and a ligher color I used  Andrews turquoise near the rooflines and mineral violet higher up. Since they are both semiopaque colors they did a good job lightening the sky.

You can see where I tested the turquoise and violet on the messed up one.

I used a bit of white gel pen to highlight things. Quin red and coral on the tail lights because they have a glow no other permanent red has.

NUMBER 2 also for sale once I finish the sky and the darn marquee.

This is the runny ink sketch. I think I need to work on the sky a bit more but ya my favorite. When something’s messed up you have a lot of freedom to just play and I did.

The whites are all white gouache because I had NO whites left which is sad for any watercolor I think. The whites make it sparkle. Reserve those whites Kids!! I dabbed it on the grey tail lights, on the stop lights the street lights, all over the Marquee, and the Fox sign. Really made it pop. Did I say LOVE it now.

I think I might actually repaint this in a large format.

No gel pen on this one at all.

Black tape. Discovered that when I took a class from Peggy Habits last spring. Love that stuff. You can buy it at staples or on amazon.

PSSSSS.…somehow when I was painting I managed to make the marquee not quite square…guess thats another fix when I fix the sky.

Anyway welcome to my corner of the world which seems to involve a lot of driving by the Fox which I DO love. I am just a star struck Fox Theatre fan.

Margaret xoxox who would like to welcome all my new followers…12 in the last hour!! :>

Day 1163 Excitement

6 Comments

This letter from WordPress Discover was in my in box this am. Too exciting. 🤗

I’ve selected your site (https://margaretmccarthyhunt.com/) for Discover (https://discover.wordpress.com); our team has promoted one of your posts in the past, but we also think your entire site is great, with new art frequently posted, so we wanted to designate it as a recommended site pick.Your site will appear on Discover on January 12. Thanks so much for continuing to publish with us and happy 2018!🤗👍🏻🎉

🔘Now about that picture. A remembrance of our adventure at the Center for the Puppetry Arts a big hit with Henry and I. The troupe does an amazing job. Extremely professional and a very well done show.

The painting is done with Ted Nuttalls transparent palette in my Stillman and Birn Alpha drawn with one of my Lamy’s.

The museum is incredible. A great Jim Henson section. Yes Kermit and Miss Piggy are there. And the Fraggles. Historical puppets from around the world. Indian shadow puppets. l Lots of interactive child friendly exhibits.

A Chines puppet I think. Scar from Lion King. The large puppets from War Horse.

Just a great place. Henry wanted to go again and see the Gingerbread Boy show. We should have. So much easier than Fernbank.

Put the Center for the Puppetry Arts on your must see Atlanta list. You will love it. Ask Henry!!

Margaret xoxoxox whose excited about WordPress Discover!! Yeah

Day 1162 New Tires @Costco

Leave a comment

Never a good thing to have to stay at Costco and wait for tires. I had to do some shopping and buy tires before I was done. Oops. Anyway drew this with my pentel brush pen while sitting at the food court waiting and waiting. Don’t believe them. Even with an appointment count on it not being ready til long after they say. In fact they hadn’t even started when I went to ask them if was ready when they said it would be.

More sitting! So I pulled out my pen and drew the crowds as they filtered by. A few umbrellas and signs. I think it looks a lot better painted. Pretty sure the guy on the left corner was waiting for tires too. He sat as long as I did.

Ted Nuttalls palette Stillman and Birn Alpha.

That’s about it.

Margaret xoxoxo

New Tires @Costco #pentebrushpen #urbansketching #usk #watercolor #stillmanandbirn #ink #aquarelle #costco #augusta #georgia #dailydrawing #sketch #journal

Day 1161 Zoe sunning

Leave a comment

I painted this after streaming some art videos on YouTube especially Ted Nuttall and rereading all my notes from his class. They are copious – a small book with illustrations.

It was done with really thin layers of colors. The greys on her white fur where done with peacock blue and quin sienna. The background is Daniel smith green gold which is quin gold and Thalo blue. I would say this mixed color leans heavily on the quin gold side with a little Thalo blue.

I added dots of colors on my palette like the orange, mineral violet and one of the blues on the Ted Nuttall palette.

Somebody asked me how I got this effect yesterday. I don’t know. I can tell you I used a lot of very watery mixes of transparent colors (Ted Nuttall palette) plus Andrews turquoise on her scarf.

I also use a small table top easel to paint. Yes the paint can run but usually doesn’t. I also used a 16 Cheap Joes Legend Brush.

Lettering down with the Uniball. Random remarks from the Ted Nuttall Cheap Joes YouTube video.

Paint shapes not objects. Hmm I thought that’s what everyone does. Have to think about that one for a while.

Drawn in my Stillman and Birn alpha with a Uniball pen.

Sad about the DaWgS today. Evidently my red socks and my red dog pants and my rose bowl t shirt didn’t work. 🙁

Margaret whose still sleepy and is going to be extra lazy today. Xoxoxoz

#tednuttall #snuggle #jackrussell #jackrussellsofinstagram #jrt #watercolor #art #painting #cuteness #drawing #ink #dailydrawing #georgia #atlanta #terrier #rescuedog

.

Day 1160 Heading to Atlanta?!!

6 Comments

Heading to Atlanta?!! Time for the big game. Wearing my Rose Bowl Shirt and a red sweater and red socks. As the mother of two Georgia Bulldogs and Ga student myself what else can I do but say Go Dawgs?!!

I sent my kids to the Rose Bowl – the best sporting event they had ever been to – and stayed home to babysit. As I told them how can you not go you have been to all the other playoff games?! GO!! One more game til we are #1!!

Painting done with Ted Nuttalls transparent colors. Lamy EF Stillman and Birn Alpha

#GoDawgs #peachtree #atlanta #stillmanandbirn #ink #watercolor #art #artist #georgia #journal #artjournal #sketchbook #dailydrawing

Day 1159 I quit

4 Comments

Bah humbug some things aren’t worth fixing as I said on instagram. Can’t decide if I like him or not. I know. He’s an experiment. I murdered his right eye. I put the pupil looking the wrong way and tried to fix it turning the eye into a black miasma. It’s better but not great.

Wish I had taken a pic of it before. Oh well.

Drawn from the Tv – the Christmas Carol right before Christmas.

Ted Nuttalls transparent palette plus some Daniel Smith green gold. Red Watercolor pencil for Letters. White gel pen.

Uniball pen in Stillman and Birn alpha.

Margaret xoxoxo whose knitting hats and binge watching the Indian Doctor on Acorn. Great Show!!

. #watercolor #scrooge #aquarellepainting #portrait #transparent #dailydrawing sketching #Christmas #charlesdickens #christmascarol #england #tv

Day 1158 Zoe time

Leave a comment

Snuggling on my lap right now as I type. Really like how the base of gold that the page was washed with makes the blue look. Also how the crosshatching on her ears looks even though I will bet her right ear is too long. Oh well nothings perfect in a sketch.

Colors used: Ted Nuttalls transparent palette. Mineral violet cobalt quin sienna yellow plus Thalo blue for turquoise and green in her scarf. Alizarin in the cloth. Only red I put on the palette for some reason.

Stillman and Birn alpha Uniball pen I think but could be my Lamy Ef.

Margaret xoxoxo who may just snuggle with her puppy all day.

Zoe #warm #snuggle #jackrussell #jackrussellsofinstagram #jrt #watercolor #art #painting #cuteness #drawing #ink #dailydrawing #georgia #atlanta #terrier #rescuedog

Day 1157 – Fernbank

2 Comments

I think it’s finally done. You never know. I always reserve the right to add to them. I do love to pile up sketches. Then I can sit down with my own personal “coloring ” book and paint or color the pages. This one is actually done with watercolor pencils. About twenty different colors.

Tea dyed

Don’t ask me which ones. I know I used ultramarine blue cobalt blue cobalt blue green shade and green gold. I also used several different purples. Finally found a really dark purple to use for the shadows.

the plain page

Since I tea dyed the page earlier I may have roughed up the surface. It did not take well to the watercolor pencil. These alphas LOVE plain watercolor but the pencils would not make a smooth wash on it. Or maybe it was the tea.

I also dropped some blue pencil shavings on the page just to see what would happen. Intensified the color but didn’t leave little spots like I hoped it would.

That’s about it.

Margaret xoxoxo ready to have another nap today. Xoxoxo

#Fernbank #dinosaur #dino #atlanta #decatur #sbsadrawingaday #dailydrawing #artjournal #art #travel #stillmanandbirn #watercolor #aquarelle #ink #art #artist #painting #usk #urbansketcher #urbanskerchers #georgia

Day 1156 Henry Time

8 Comments

Good when they hold still so you can draw them with some accuracy.

This is going to be short because I have a killer headache and am going to try to take a nap. NO I am NOT getting that scourge that’s going round. I refuse.

Been trying to draw a finished portrait all morning and I am blaming it. I think it’s done but who knows. I keep tweaking it. Even the sunlight is making my head hurt. Silly on such a cold cold day.

Colors used. Quin gold and sienna. Ultramarine blue cerulean quin rose pyrrole red.

Nap time.

Margaret xoxoxo

#CaptainAmerica #portrait #sketching #drawings #art #artist #ink #dailydrawing #stillmanandbirn #grandkids #henry #noodler #watercolor #aquarelle #allaprima

Day 1155 – another dog day

2 Comments

He may get more cross hatching but at least he looks right now.

Here’s how he looked earlier. That left front leg was too far down and was making him laugh ok Fat which he’s really not. He’s muscly like most pit bulls but not fat.

Time to get busy painting. Looks so much better painted.

Margaret worn out from unloading her car aka walking up and down three stories carrying her stuff.

#instadogs #dogs #pittie #pitbull #watercolor #aquarelle #terrier #art #painting #atlanta #chien #decatur #allaprima #ink #sbsadrawingaday #stillmanandbirn #lamysafari #uniball