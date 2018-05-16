Day 1279 King of Pops

Love King of pops popsicles especially the chocolate sea salt or the the raspberry lime so you know I also like to draw their merry umbrella. This is the third or fourth time.

I sketched it on Saturday at Olmsted Plein air trying to plan my painting for the next day during the Quick Paint event.

Atlanta Sundays. 11×15

I decided to move the King of Pops cart so it broke up the horizon line a bit instead of following the horizon line like in the original sketch. I have spent a lot of Sunday’s and holidays with my family eating King of Pops popsicles. It’s a family tradition now. One son even has them at his wedding reception and of course everyone loved them. Delicious. Go get one of you are lucky enough to live near a place that sells them.

Margaret xoxoxox whose jonesing for a King of Pops and wish she had bought one at earthfare today.

