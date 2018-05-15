Day 1278 Yer Za Vue

Yer Za Vue is a Professor at Portland Art Institute. She gave a funny and informative demo.

She has quite the resume actually drawing Pocahontas and Lilo and Stitch.

Most interesting to me is that she uses clean strip an odorless cleaner from Home Depot to clean her brushes.

A lot of the oil paint solvents give me a headache and her too. So will have to try some.

I did like her number 1 rule to have fun when painting. One I agree with. If it’s not fun why are we doing it?!

Anyway that’s if for tonite. I have been off in Aiken having fun with friends. Ttyl Margaret xoxoxo

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s