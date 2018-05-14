Day 1277 Home Home Home

John Guernsey. I was late for his talk but I have to give him five stars for being prepared. The part I caught was interesting.

Here he is talking to us. I took artistic license painting it since I am god on the canvas as Tim Newton said. Lol. Actually I forgot the guy was bald. I DO love to paint bald guys. They are a challenge.

I thought the sketch was such a disaster I changed to pencil. Something I never do. I always think the ink sketches look better painted than not but frequently pencil looks better before you paint it. Oh well.

Stillman and Birn journal Lamy Pen Noodler Eelskin Ink.

Now I need a nap and a shower not necessarily in that order. Hugs Margaret glad to be home and watching Little Women. Xoxoxo

