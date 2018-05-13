Day 1276 Happy Mothers Day

Off To the Booth Art Museum in Cartersville Ga today. Suppose to be wonderful. Full report soon. One of the Olmsted Judges is the museums director and runs a world class museum.

A quick painting of one of the old oaks in Olmsted Linear Parks. Huge old oaks are all over the park.

I painted the whole thing with my Cheap Joes Mop. Love that brush. Should have left the tree lighter. Oh well. We are our own worst critics right?!

Who doesn’t love a gorgeous magnolia!?Spring is going gang busters here in the south.

Margaret off for a day of fun. Xoxoxoxo

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s