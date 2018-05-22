Day 1285 Gone Birdy

Love the wrens and thought the black bird which I had never seen interesting.

Book club soon so will make this short. I was just amazed that the cardinals ran off this large black bird. He was much bigger than a cardinal but both the male and female ran him off. No chance for even a seed. He showed up hopefully again and again only to get the same treatment.

Poor bird.

Watercolor pencils again in the stillman and birn alpha.

Ttyl Margaret xoxoxo

