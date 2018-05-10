Day 1273 Just when I thought

I knew what was doing I will get a clinker of a watercolor and honey this one is it. Hmmm well I do like the background trees and somehow I like the trees but that’s about it. Probably should have left it as a sketch but for some reason or other I don’t. Does that make me an idiot?!

Last class it occurred to me that I should be drawing classmates to remember them like a photo album one day when we aren’t together. Should have started earlier.

Drew looking much younger than his age. He’s a terrific painter.

Ted who loves to go to the races and paint horses.

Sweet Marilyn my next door neighbor at the studio. Does gorgeous drawings and sketchy paintings.

Marge who loves bright colors in her landscapes.

In the meantime I have this whole series of friends in my painting class at USCAiken that I drew that need painting. Maybe I won’t kill them. I HOPE!!

Be sure to check out the podcasts on Savvy Painter. You can dlisten to them while you paint. Very inspiring. You can also download them and listen to them in your car.

So far listened to The Gamblin Guys, John Wentz pushing the boundaries of portrait painting and Duane Kaiser the painting a day guy.

Margaret getting her hair cut. Xoxoxo

