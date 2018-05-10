Day 1272 Another Day Another Hat!! or is it still too many midtones?! 😂

I do like to paint people in hats. Great shadows! And hats are interesting to paint.

Hurrah. Jake got juried into the SC watermedia National show. Always cool and good for the ego!! It will be digital so everyone can see it.

You can view the show here. And yeah he’s for sale. You know you want him to come stay at your house so you can admire his arms. My friends and I all have been. 😂

Judge actually posted her comments. Something I have never seen before. She said she thought the background should be darker. Hmmm. Too many midtones again. She might be right. What do you think?!!

She also said he was smug. And here I was thinking he was just squinting in the bright fall light looking at the performer in Brevard. Smug. Hmmmm.

But back to the other hats. Here’s one from last weekend. Sun hats of all kinds abounded and I was fascinated with them. This guy was hard to paint since his face Was almost totally in shadows sitting under a tent listening to and demo. I elected to keep his face on the light side.

Margaret back to her sock she’s knitting. Xoxoxox

