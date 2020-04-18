Day 36 entertainment never

Stops around here. Took another class with Vlad. Maybe I will like this better tomorrow.

Vlads. Better pic on Fb tomorrow.

For some reason I seem determined to cross every t and dot every eye though I have known from freshman art that’s a no no.

My value study.

Loved his explanations that surround it.

Use the biggest brush you can.

Heads are on the horizon line.

Start drawing and painting in the middle.

We are not cameras. We don’t see everything. We focus on what we think is important.

Give an accident a chance.

Use your eraser too much you are an illustrator.

First sketch. I had to eliminate quite a few things.

First wash now that it’s been thinned out.

Coming along. is Vlads.

Margaret who need a nap now or to go to bed.