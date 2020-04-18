Day 36 entertainment never

Stops around here. Took another class with Vlad. Maybe I will like this better tomorrow.
Vlads. Better pic on Fb tomorrow.
For some reason I seem determined to cross every t and dot every eye though I have known from freshman art that’s a no no.
My value study.
Loved his explanations that surround it.
- Use the biggest brush you can.
- Heads are on the horizon line.
- Start drawing and painting in the middle.
- We are not cameras. We don’t see everything. We focus on what we think is important.
- Give an accident a chance.
- Use your eraser too much you are an illustrator.