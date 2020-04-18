Day 35 Breakout

Well just a ride to Walmart and back for a drive by pickup. People all over the place. Old people with NO masks buying “essentials” like ferns and palm trees(the houseplant kind!!)😵😵😂

Another sketch of my corner. No idea how I twisted the table like that but oh well. And the red chair is a bit off but the red in the drawing is fun. Maybe a bother go round tomorrow.

Another day of messy pens. Found my twisbee in the pen drawer. I thought hmm not used that in awhile. It leaked everywhere necessitating a ledger patch. It seemed to travel around the page. Sigh.

I “fixed this sketch. Used an old ledger from dads business years ago to cover up the smeared ink.

Margaret who needs to call her mom so ttyl. Xoxoxo

