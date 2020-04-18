Well just a ride to Walmart and back for a drive by pickup. People all over the place. Old people with NO masks buying “essentials” like ferns and palm trees(the houseplant kind!!)😵😵😂
Another sketch of my corner. No idea how I twisted the table like that but oh well. And the red chair is a bit off but the red in the drawing is fun. Maybe a bother go round tomorrow.
Another day of messy pens. Found my twisbee in the pen drawer. I thought hmm not used that in awhile. It leaked everywhere necessitating a ledger patch. It seemed to travel around the page. Sigh.
I “fixed this sketch. Used an old ledger from dads business years ago to cover up the smeared ink.
Margaret who needs to call her mom so ttyl. Xoxoxo
One thought on “Day 35 Breakout”
Cozyâ¦ on my way to my cozy bed after my midnite snack. Sent from Mail for Windows 10 From: Margaret McCarthy Hunt ArtSent: Friday, April 17, 2020 9:36 PMTo: aaronson59@gmail.comSubject: [New post] Day 35 Breakout Margaret Hunt posted: "Well just a ride to Walmart and back for a drive by pickup. People all over the place. Old people with NO masks buying "essentials" like ferns and palm trees(the houseplant kind!!) Another sketch of my corner. No idea how I twisted the table like th"
LikeLike