Day 66 Roofs of Rousillon

Yesterday. LOTS of Problems. First was a headache. Painting with a headache is not ideal. Glad it’s gone.

The value sketch. Wow that was tough all by itself. Looks like a bunch of jumble to me. And I was bad about not following it. Soo much to think about, do and learn during one of the paint along with Vlad Yesilesev. I will say he does a wonderful job. Patient Sharing kind. Endlessly answering the same questions with graciousness and interest and much patience from his students.

What more can you want in a teacher?!

The photo

The sketch. I got lost in the roof tops. So many jammed together. Didn’t even draw half the chimneys. Oops

First wash. You watch him paint and follow behind him.

Moving along second wash.

Rest of the second wash. Going to the dark side. Eek

Third later begun. Adding details. I should have stopped here. Too bad I didn’t.

maybe it was the headache that made me not like it?! Really not so bad is it?!

A better picture taken with my ipad. Odd it takes better photos than my much newer iPhone.

Heading to Spain to Palafuegel with Vlad Yesilesev. Still time to sign up. Might be the best $19 you will have ever spent.

Another paint along tomorrow. Highly recommend. Always fascinating. Tough but satisfying.

Storms rolling thru today. Lots of rain thank goodness. We need it.

Really love this one late this afternoon. Most recent one had a lot of thunder and lightening. Amazing to watch the bolts shoot out of the skies and a little scary especially when there are multiple strikes at the same time.

Margaret worn out from not a lot. Long walk with Zoe and clean up from TWO leaking sinks aka washing and tossing.

Xoxoxo