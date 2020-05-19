Hmm maybe I will like it better tomorrow. Right now I am my own worst critic and want to change quite a few things but probably won’t. Too Tahred since I painted from ten-5 today. 🤪
The photo. What a view!! On the Costa Brava in Spain.
My value sketch done last week on drawing class. Thank goodness. A bit of a break.
The sketch.
first wash.
Second wash underway.
Moving along. Dashing to the finish line.
And done. Well thinking of splattering the foreground. And may do something for the trees foliage after I think about it.
Margaret tired from paintings from 10-5. Repainted the Roofs of Rousillon before zoom took down the video.
Margaret Xoxoxox
One thought on “Day 67 Palafruggel”
Outstandingâ¦.. fire that internal criticâ¦.. you are an Energizing Painting Bunny.Â Â Nameste.Â I saw your recommendation re Sun. Painting on line.Â I hope we can do some painting at the Univ.I suspect our program wonât fly nowâ¦even tho Univ. will be open.Â Alexis Sent from Mail for Windows 10 From: Margaret McCarthy Hunt ArtSent: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 6:49 PMTo: aaronson59@gmail.comSubject: [New post] Day 67 Palafruegel Margaret Hunt posted: " Hmm maybe I will like it better tomorrow. Right now I am my own worst critic and want to change quite a few things but probably won’t. Too Tahred since I painted from ten-5 today. The photo. What a view!! On the Costa Brava in Spain. My value"
LikeLike