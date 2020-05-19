Day 67 Palafruggel

Hmm maybe I will like it better tomorrow. Right now I am my own worst critic and want to change quite a few things but probably won’t. Too Tahred since I painted from ten-5 today. 🤪

The photo. What a view!! On the Costa Brava in Spain.

My value sketch done last week on drawing class. Thank goodness. A bit of a break.

The sketch.

first wash.

Second wash underway.

Moving along. Dashing to the finish line.

And done. Well thinking of splattering the foreground. And may do something for the trees foliage after I think about it.

Margaret tired from paintings from 10-5. Repainted the Roofs of Rousillon before zoom took down the video.

