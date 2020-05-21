Day 68 what did I get done?

Not a lot other than a vacuum downstairs or a hoovering as Brits say.

I laid in bed contemplating my repaint in the left. I do like the houses better. However the background trees are not that great.

My sketch. I think I kept the houses straight. So many houses. 😱😱😱

First wash. Eeek. On the dark side but still wet.

Mountain and trees done one way or the other.

Foreground wash done. May be too dark. Painted fast and loose with a large kolinsky sable.

And the buildings.. Managed not to go opaque on them. Hurrah. Small miracles do happen. I kept the chimneys too. Woohoo. Crack the champagne. 👍🏻

So here it is finished. Maybe I should have left it alone or splattered it!?

Nope I kept thinking about misting up the background while I lay awake in bed this am. So what did I do?!

I taped it up following the building lines then wiped the trees and mountains down with a damp sea sponge. Amazing how it wipes right off like a baby’s bottom. Well not quite as pink.

So here it is now. U can always repaint it if u decide I like the darker background better. We shall see.

Then I spent the rest of the day working on a value sketch, a sketch and a first wash of Pepe’s in key west.

Manana. Xoxoxox Margaret who is officially tired. Did I say I moved the sofa too?! What?!