Day 69 Havana

Might be my favorite to date. Coming off the watercolor board soon.

The photo. A wet day in Havana.

My sketch on 300 lb rough Fabriano

First wash with very watery yellow ochre alizarin crimson cobalt blue and a dab of cobalt teal.

Trying to fix my street. Was too choppy. Aka wipe it out with tape and a sea sponge.

And done. I added a bit more yellow ochre and cad yellow on the sidewalk and lower edge of the building because it is so yellow.

At some point I decided I hated my painting so I had lots of fun playing with my Loosey goosey dagger brush from Cheap Joes. Love that brush. It makes all those thin thin lines.

