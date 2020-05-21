Day 69 Havana

Might be my favorite to date. Coming off the watercolor board soon.
The photo. A wet day in Havana.
My sketch on 300 lb rough Fabriano
First wash with very watery yellow ochre alizarin crimson cobalt blue and a dab of cobalt teal.
Trying to fix my street. Was too choppy. Aka wipe it out with tape and a sea sponge.
And done. I added a bit more yellow ochre and cad yellow on the sidewalk and lower edge of the building because it is so yellow.
At some point I decided I hated my painting so I had lots of fun playing with my Loosey goosey dagger brush from Cheap Joes. Love that brush. It makes all those thin thin lines.
Ps sign up for a paint along with Vlad Yesilesev.
Margaret ready to find some lunch or is it dinner time. Xoxoxo.