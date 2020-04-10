Amazing how busy you can stay doing nothing important. I got up before 8 to draw with Koosje on Instagram but couldn’t find her soooo I drew this:

The corner of the den and out the den window.

Then who popped up on my phone Koosje sooo I drew this.

Part of the shelf in the den. Kinda fun and lots easier than the first one.

So I was ready for Danny at noon in between a little cleaning sheet washing dog chasing cat feeding and you know important things. NOT. He wasn’t on til 1. What?! Then I found Mary Berry she of the British Baking Show fame. Who knew she’s been well known in England for years and years. So I watched one while waiting for Danny. She’s so charming. So utterly British.

And darned if we weren’t drawing a plant with Danny. Too lazy to find a new plant I drew the white amaryllis again. Hohum is the way I feel about this version.

What next?! Watched Mary Berry while waiting for sheets to dry and walked. A lot. In front of the tv.

And I thought this recipe sounded tasty. I do love a good Eggs Benedict. So of course I wrote it down and illustrated it.

Out my window this evening. Sun came out. Oh yeah. Meant I had to fill the pool since there we got zero of the predicted rain.

Margaret about ready for bed. Zero face masks made. Maybe tomorrow?! Xoxoxox