Madly drawing today and doing a few must does. Sketchbookskool live drawing party. I drew at 8 am on Instagram and then noon on YouTube. Lamy Safari which makes a thick rich line a Lamy Vista which makes a thinner scratchy line. Noodlers eelskin Ink. Watercolor pencils. Stillman and Birn Alpha which is almost half full already. What?! Record time. Then I made several face masks. I may have that figured out finally. Only 60 left to make. Eeekk. I took a friends pattern and adapted her back to my front leaving an opening to so the filter could be removed when the mask is washed. And it also let me add a slot on each side to feed the T-shirt yarn ties thru. Here’s this afternoons sewing. Eight done. Hurrah.

Dawn in the river.

Love the early am light on my porch chandelier.

Margaret tucked up in bed but I didn’t forget to post. Yeah. Xoxox Please stay home and stay safe!!