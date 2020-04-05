Could be a new thing.

Watching cooking shows and writing down the recipes on the shows. Then I just seemed to need to illustrate them.

I have done ten pages of these in the last two days and they are getting more complicated.

Hmmm.

Terrible drawing of Joanna Gaines. My daughter in-law loves Joanna Gaines so I thought she would like her recipes.

She’s starting a network and a cooking show. Hmmm the Gaines empire expands. She did not give most measurements except for the crepes so you have to buy her cookbook to see the amounts.🥴

Think this one has too much business but I quite like the shrimps. The recipe itself sounds delicious. I intend to give it a whirl when I assemble the ingredients

Next time no coloring the ingredients to highlight them.

And these are just fun to draw. Not too much of a challenge to draw a two inch box is it. just draw a little portion of objects nearby. I obviously need a tidy up.

Watercolor pencils Lamy Safari and Vista Noodlers eelskin Ink Stillman and birn Alpha

Another gorgeous spring day on the river.

Virtual hugs Margaret xoxoxo