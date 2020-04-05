Sbsdrawingparty on YouTube.

Well shoot meant to post this yesterday. Sorry. Hope you and yours are well.

Spent most of the day sewing face masks. Not my favorite thing to sew. All those little fiddly parts like sewing doll clothes. Have a grand total of ten done. 😫😫😫 and I want to make about 60. Obviously not my thing.

Did I say I have boxes of ribbons for my art quilts and regular quilts-Best of Show and lots of Blue ribbons in every category.

Google my name you are bound to find one of my art quilts. The reason I say this it’s not like I don’t know how to sew well. But those face masks. 😫😫😫

So maybe I will bake cookies for first responders after I finish the ones I promised?

Lamy Safari pen, watercolor, stillman and birn Alpha

Sunrise where one of my sons live.

Margaret who should get out of bed and get going. Xoxoxox