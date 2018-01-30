Day 1182 -Finishing Up

BMW R1200 drawn at the dealership. I think I have painted everything in my Stillman and Birn Beta that I can possibly paint today. All 92 pages are full. Hurrah. And painted. I think I have painted or update 15 pages today stopping only long enough to eat a quick lunch and feed the dogs.

Painted with Ted Nuttalls palette plus cerulean and green gold. I am now ready for a nap.

My socks. The heel is turned. Maybe I can make the toe tonite. Not wild about the color but my feet will enjoy the Madeline Tosh sock and I shouldn’t have to darn it. Tough yarn.

Margaret who is going to clean up eat dinner and take a nap or finish knitting her sock. Xoxoxox

#sketchbook #ink #watercolor #tednuttall #motorcycle #stillmanandbirn #urbansketch #urbansketchers #bikes #stillmanandbirn #dailydrawingjournal #artjournal #journal