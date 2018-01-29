Day 1181 – Yupo Time or why you should try it you might love it!

Finally finished my yupo sketch and I really like it a lot.
Macy 20×30″ Yupo. For Sale!! Watercolor, Gouache, 6b lead and a bit of Caran d’ache neocolor ii
She went a lot faster than last weeks. Maybe I have learned some things from the other one?!
What I have learned about yupo.
- Paint flat on a table not vertically. Paint won’t stick to it.
- Add a tiny bit of dish soap to the water.
- Easy to lift color from with a clean wet brush or wet the area you want to wipe out and wipe with a Kleenex. Damp Kleenex works too.
- The lead works as a dam keeping the paint from flowing. Even repels it.
- Makes lovely puddles of unexpected colors.
- You can not control it.
- Never ends up like you thought it would. More so than a regular watercolor which also does its own thing.
- Gouache blends right in.
- You can drop in color on small things like lips and eyebrows one drop at a time and it will run together as one unified color.
I successfully erased the heavy lead lines on her fore arm after it was painted. Then I repainted it. The eraser acted as a resist and made a highlight on her arm. The lighter area is where I erased.
Go try yupo you might like it!!
