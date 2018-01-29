Day 1181 – Yupo Time or why you should try it you might love it!

Finally finished my yupo sketch and I really like it a lot.

Macy 20×30″ Yupo. For Sale!! Watercolor, Gouache, 6b lead and a bit of Caran d’ache neocolor ii

She went a lot faster than last weeks. Maybe I have learned some things from the other one?!

What I have learned about yupo.

Paint flat on a table not vertically. Paint won’t stick to it.

Add a tiny bit of dish soap to the water.

Easy to lift color from with a clean wet brush or wet the area you want to wipe out and wipe with a Kleenex. Damp Kleenex works too.

The lead works as a dam keeping the paint from flowing. Even repels it.

Makes lovely puddles of unexpected colors.

You can not control it.

Never ends up like you thought it would. More so than a regular watercolor which also does its own thing.

Gouache blends right in.

You can drop in color on small things like lips and eyebrows one drop at a time and it will run together as one unified color.

I successfully erased the heavy lead lines on her fore arm after it was painted. Then I repainted it. The eraser acted as a resist and made a highlight on her arm. The lighter area is where I erased.

Go try yupo you might like it!!

Yupo Fun!! Macy Yupo 24×30” #forsale! #yupo #watercolor #lead #gouache #lifemodeling #nude #albeyer #usca #aiken #augusta #georgia #southcarolina #art #artist #drawing #sketching #dailydrawing