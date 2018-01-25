Day 1177 – Dancing in the Street and a Show

WIP

Dancing in the Streets -30×40″ -Finally getting the blocking in done. So far it’s taken about 6 hours. Needless to say there is a lot left to do on this painting. Virtually nothing is finished.

Colors used so far quin red, nickel azo gold, white, Black, green gold, burnt umber, Liquitex flesh, ultramarine and pthalo blue. All

Paints are either golden or Liquitex.

First session I painted without the picture. OOOPS. So everything was slightly off.

I could make a LONG list of what’s off about this painting. Everything from the perspective to the length of legs and feet. Shoulders. Especially the guy with the pink shirt. Yuck.

And I could go on.

Here’s the picture it’s based on. I may or may not add all the people in the background. Seems illogical not to have them in the background but you never know. I can add them or wipe them out. Not decided.

Dancing at the Chat 3’x3′ acrylic is off to a show in McCormick. This is the one that got me noticed by WordPress back around the end of November. Right around my birthday.

Looking Down 3’x4′-acrylic is also going to the show. Based on a picture I took at a Ponce City Market last year.

Heres the picture.

Excitement!! Finishing up a Stillman and Birn Beta sketchbook. New one got here from Amazon yesterday.

Anyway that’s it for today.

Margaret whose sitting at the Toyota dealership waiting for her hubcap replacement. Xoxoxo

WIP Dancing in the Streets(30×40) at Arts in the Heart. Blocking in almost done. #acrylic #acrylicpainting #urbansketch #golden #liquitex #dancing #peoplescreative #augusta #artsintheheart #artsintheheartofaugusta