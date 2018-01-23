Day 1175 Sweet Lucy Dog

I really like this painting and the original sketch of Lucy dog my kids brindle pit mix. She loves to lie around supervising the kids aka keeping an eye on them.

I used Ted Nuttall transparent palette plus Daniel Smith pimonite which makes great purples combined with cobalt blue.

The green in the background is quin cold and peacock blue.

Need to write something on the right side of the page but still haven’t figured out what. Thinking hashtags but might not like that. Hmmm.

Margaret whose off to do fun stuff like get a new hubcap on her Prius. Ooooooo.

Xoxoxo

Sweet Lucy Dog #decaturdog #dekalbrescue #dog #dogsofinstagram #atlanta#watercolor #ink #stillmanandbirn #pittie #pitbull #pitbullsofinstagram #brindlepitbull #brindle #nannydog