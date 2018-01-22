Day 1174 Fighting with the yupo painting

After all. I spent most of the day working on this watercolor on Yupo. I took the photo with my iPad because my phone was making her so dark. She’s still a little yellow which she’s not.
And I gave her an eyebrow lift in seconds. Too bad it’s not that easy in real life. All you need is a wet paintbrush and Kleenex to dab at it.
Ilana about 20×30″ watercolor on yupo with a dash of dish detergent to make the paint stick to the “paper” – one of the things I learned on YouTube. The detergent makes the paint stick.
This was what she looked like about 11:30 this am.
Colors used:cerulean, peacock blue, cobalt, and ultramarine blue. Nickel azo gold, quin sienna and burnt umber.
Besides fighting with the yupo I had to fight with my iPhone. The pictures were too dark once again.
This was taken with my phone. Grrr.
Yupo problems.
- It’s like chasing wet rainbow puddles of color. They float around and do what they want.
- Color lifts when you try to add more color. Oops.
- Impossible to get the salt off of it. It sticks. Nothing else does but the salt does. Hmmmm.
- Softening edges. Hard hard to do. The best I could do was wipe off some of the darker color.
- You can lift it back to white with clean water and a clean paint brush when you make mistakes.
- Likes blotting with Kleenex but you knew that.
- It scratches. I am sure it’s easy to damage it after all that painting. I hope it doesn’t happen.
Margaret who is off to a meeting.
