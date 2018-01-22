Day 1174 Fighting with the yupo painting

After all. I spent most of the day working on this watercolor on Yupo. I took the photo with my iPad because my phone was making her so dark. She’s still a little yellow which she’s not.

And I gave her an eyebrow lift in seconds. Too bad it’s not that easy in real life. All you need is a wet paintbrush and Kleenex to dab at it.

Ilana about 20×30″ watercolor on yupo with a dash of dish detergent to make the paint stick to the “paper” – one of the things I learned on YouTube. The detergent makes the paint stick.

This was what she looked like about 11:30 this am.

Colors used:cerulean, peacock blue, cobalt, and ultramarine blue. Nickel azo gold, quin sienna and burnt umber.

Besides fighting with the yupo I had to fight with my iPhone. The pictures were too dark once again.

This was taken with my phone. Grrr.

Yupo problems.

It’s like chasing wet rainbow puddles of color. They float around and do what they want.

Color lifts when you try to add more color. Oops.

Impossible to get the salt off of it. It sticks. Nothing else does but the salt does. Hmmmm.

Softening edges. Hard hard to do. The best I could do was wipe off some of the darker color.

You can lift it back to white with clean water and a clean paint brush when you make mistakes.

Likes blotting with Kleenex but you knew that.

It scratches. I am sure it’s easy to damage it after all that painting. I hope it doesn’t happen.

Margaret who is off to a meeting.

#yupo #watercolor #lifemodel #ilania #uscaiken #usca #augusta #augustaga #ilaina #watercolor #watercolours #aquarelle #sketch #drawingforsale #nude #pencil #lead #art #artist #albeyer # #drawing