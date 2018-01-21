Day 1173 Lazy Sundays

Beautiful sunny day here on the Savannah River. The weather is gorgeous. Am I out walking the dogs?!! Ah nope. Sitting on the sofa knitting watching dvred tv shows.

Zoe’s once again snoozing in her cozy bed in the sunshine while a squirrel chews on the pot on the other side of the window inches away from her.

Page was coated with a very light layer of quin gold. Painted with quin sienna, peacock blue, ultramarine blue and burnt umber.

So how did I draw her in her bed??? White dog white fleece. Lots of sun!? Squiggly lines for the fur. I have been interested in Tommy Kane use of crosshatchjng and lines since I watched a sketchbookskool club. video. Contour lines on her. Lots of straight lines and curves on the bed fabric a brocade. Tons of cross hatching in the shadows. And then even more crosshatching to darken it further.

My Lamy collection so far. All kinds of pens and nibs but still I use the Vista and Safari the most.

I started drawing with my old beloved Lamy Vista Ef and then changed to my Lamy Safari (the two Lamy’s on the right) both loaded with noodles eelskin. In my stillman and birn alpha.

Margaret xoxoxox who might paint.

