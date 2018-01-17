Just have to journal and draw your lunch. I was trying to draw the birds at the feeder but they zoomed in and out so fast they were gone before I could put pen to page. I like them to sit on the rails or the back deck and hold still for a few second at least.
If you look you can see the outlines of three not so great bird drawings. This is one of the tea dyed pages I did a week or so ago. That African nectar tea is a great color but it did rough up the surface a little.
Painted with Ted Nuttall transparent colors and Charles Reid’s favorite leaf green Holbein Terre Vert.
Drawn with thenLamy Safari small letters done with Lamy Ef. Noodles Eelskin Black.
The socks I have been darning and a few strays. My feet won’t be cold in this icy snowy weather we are getting in the south east.
Hugs Margaret staying warm in her flannels. Xxoxoxox
6 thoughts on “Day 1169 sometimes you just have to”
I looooove the socks!! Gorgeous 🙂
Thanks. Me too.
You are a busy multi-talented chic. So sorry to hear CAth moved to TX. Talked to her today See you in class. Cold enough???
Lol you are funny. Monday. Have a bad headache today. You called her?!
great post
Thanks🤗👍🏻
