Day 1168 Busy Day

My sons dog Wesley for your consideration tonite. Drawn with a hmm Lamy Ef- a Vista.

My son calls him the cow dog because he’s black and white like a Holstein cow made famous in Atlanta by Chic fil A’s advertising campaign in which cows advise you to eat Moh Chicken.

He also has a Harry Potter lightning bolt on his rump. So he may be a warlock too.

Colors used. Quin sienna Indigo and pyrrole red.

Margaret who needs a nap and doesn't feel good but is refusing to get sick. Only two more socks to darn. Xoxoxooops no three more socks.