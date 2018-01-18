Day 1170 perspective is a killer

That fence is just off. I really like this old Spanish style gas station redone as a realtor office BUT they need to take down that fence. I did have the perspective on the street side windows off too but I think that’s ok now. Large acrylic I am working on at the art studio. Lots of perspective even on the dancers.

Perspective is always a problem when you do a painting like this in the studio let alone with the sketchbook propped on the windshield the way I drew the old gas station. Like me you may not know what is wrong just that something is off. I think the perspective is off on it but in the pic I took of it the fence looks like this. More or less the way I drew it.

Maybe it looks odd because the fence is too dark?! I dunno. Probably should have used my rigger paint brush to paint the fence. As Livie says nudder one. Maybe I will draw it over. Sometimes these urban sketches work sometimes they don’t.

I do like the grass and the sidewalk.

I also like the trees. And the darker quin gold on the front of the building.

Ted Nuttalls transparent palette. I washed the building with quin gold first. Then more quin gold on the top and in the trees.

Off to meet a friend for breakfast on this freEzing morning. 21 windchill 15. Pray I don’t turn into an ice cube.

Darned my favorite red wool socks last nite. All done with the darning. Now I can knit some new ones. Well after I. It some knitting needles. The old ones are lost somewhere. They roll under something and are just gone.

Margaret xoxoxox who will hopefully post something better tomorrow.

#decatur #oakhurst #harmonyplaza #atlanta #georgia #urbansketching #urbansketch #usk #watercolor #ink #aquarelle #oakhurstmarket