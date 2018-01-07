Day 1159 I quit

Bah humbug some things aren’t worth fixing as I said on instagram. Can’t decide if I like him or not. I know. He’s an experiment. I murdered his right eye. I put the pupil looking the wrong way and tried to fix it turning the eye into a black miasma. It’s better but not great.

Wish I had taken a pic of it before. Oh well.

Drawn from the Tv – the Christmas Carol right before Christmas.

Ted Nuttalls transparent palette plus some Daniel Smith green gold. Red Watercolor pencil for Letters. White gel pen.

Uniball pen in Stillman and Birn alpha.

Margaret xoxoxo whose knitting hats and binge watching the Indian Doctor on Acorn. Great Show!!

. #watercolor #scrooge #aquarellepainting #portrait #transparent #dailydrawing sketching #Christmas #charlesdickens #christmascarol #england #tv