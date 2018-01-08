Day 1160 Heading to Atlanta?!!

Heading to Atlanta?!! Time for the big game. Wearing my Rose Bowl Shirt and a red sweater and red socks. As the mother of two Georgia Bulldogs and Ga student myself what else can I do but say Go Dawgs?!!
I sent my kids to the Rose Bowl – the best sporting event they had ever been to – and stayed home to babysit. As I told them how can you not go you have been to all the other playoff games?! GO!! One more game til we are #1!!
Painting done with Ted Nuttalls transparent colors. Lamy EF Stillman and Birn Alpha
Love this! How do you keep your paint8ng looking so fresh and energetic?
Thanks. Wish I could tell you. Paint with a #16 brush. Fairly quickly use transparent watercolor as opposed to opaque colors or semi opaque.
I’ll give that a go – thank you
Oh I forgot. I paint almost vertically on a small table top easel. Maybe that’s it. Also watched the Ted Nuttall YouTube videos before I painted and reread my notes from his class?! As a first grader once told me
That’s all I got! 🤗
Thank you!
