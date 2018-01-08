Day 1160 Heading to Atlanta?!!

Heading to Atlanta?!! Time for the big game. Wearing my Rose Bowl Shirt and a red sweater and red socks. As the mother of two Georgia Bulldogs and Ga student myself what else can I do but say Go Dawgs?!!

I sent my kids to the Rose Bowl – the best sporting event they had ever been to – and stayed home to babysit. As I told them how can you not go you have been to all the other playoff games?! GO!! One more game til we are #1!!

Painting done with Ted Nuttalls transparent colors. Lamy EF Stillman and Birn Alpha

#GoDawgs #peachtree #atlanta #stillmanandbirn #ink #watercolor #art #artist #georgia #journal #artjournal #sketchbook #dailydrawing