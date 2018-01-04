Day 1156 Henry Time

Good when they hold still so you can draw them with some accuracy.

This is going to be short because I have a killer headache and am going to try to take a nap. NO I am NOT getting that scourge that’s going round. I refuse.

Been trying to draw a finished portrait all morning and I am blaming it. I think it’s done but who knows. I keep tweaking it. Even the sunlight is making my head hurt. Silly on such a cold cold day.

Colors used. Quin gold and sienna. Ultramarine blue cerulean quin rose pyrrole red.

Nap time.

Margaret xoxoxo

