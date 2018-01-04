Day 1155 – another dog day

He may get more cross hatching but at least he looks right now.

Here’s how he looked earlier. That left front leg was too far down and was making him laugh ok Fat which he’s really not. He’s muscly like most pit bulls but not fat.

Time to get busy painting. Looks so much better painted.

Margaret worn out from unloading her car aka walking up and down three stories carrying her stuff.

#instadogs #dogs #pittie #pitbull #watercolor #aquarelle #terrier #art #painting #atlanta #chien #decatur #allaprima #ink #sbsadrawingaday #stillmanandbirn #lamysafari #uniball