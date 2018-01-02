Day 1154 Fernbank!

Can’t believe I had time to draw any part of the huge brontosaurus that is in the Fernbank Rotunda but I had given up chasing my grandchildren around and Henry loves it when I draw. I toned the page just now with a tea bag. The African Nectar one that I got at Kavarna Saturday. I rewet it. Still plenty of tea in it. Maybe I will make another cup of tea with it.

This is the brontosaurus being chased by a T rex. I should have drawn the T rex but couldn’t find a seat where I could see it and I needed a seat by then.

There are also several smaller flying dinos near the brontosaurus’s head.

Shot of the Rose Bowl yesterday where the kids parents have been at the UGa OK game. I am so glad the right team won since I am the one who told them to go and I would babysit. Who knows when UGa might be in the Rose Bowl again!?

Lucky ducks also got to go to the Rose parade and had bleacher seats.

Margaret xoxoxo whose beginning to feel like she lives in Atlanta or Decatur this month.

