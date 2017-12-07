Day 1128 TV Time

The thing about doing crosshatching and line work you can work on it for hours and still not be sure it’s done.

Sketch of Henry and Alicia watching tv. Sketching two wiggly kids is even worse than one wiggly kid so fairly pleased with this one. Henry’s head is too long I think but he’s the king of wiggle.

Henrys new game is to hide the Roku remote while he giggles so you can’t turn off his show. At least he hopes you can’t. But it is funny.

Lamy Ef stillman and birn alpha Line work #crosshatching #line #ink #sketching #decatur #drawingforsale #georgia #lamyef #stillmanandbirn

