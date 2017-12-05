Day 1127 Crosshatching or line work ?!

So does a town that’s a wide spot on the road count as urban?! Have long admired this old abandoned house on Hwy 28 near Parksville SC. Today I finally had the perfect combo of a sunny day and a half an hour or so to draw it. The trees are wonderful. Lots of huge oaks and that big old cedar right out front.

Hoping to watercolor this sooner or later BUT ya know how that goes. Later is not getting here sooner.

Lamy Ef in stillman and birn alpha.

Back to Atlanta to dog sit tomorrow after driving to Aiken to paint. I will be an oh so tired girl then. Xoxoxo