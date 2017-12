Just started blocking in. Oops one head is way too big. 30×40 I think but may start over again on a bigger canvas. Dancers at arts in the heart shagging I think at the 8th St Jazz Tent.

Quin magenta and red. Nickel azo green and gold. Eventually will be a downtown street scene.

Margaret whose worried she may be heading back to Atlanta wed. Eeekkkkkkk. Xoxoxo