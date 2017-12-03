Day 1125 Sunday

A sketch of my grandson Henry’s Japanese monsters his dad bright back from Japan last year. Weird monsters. They kept tipping over and Livis kept snatching them and moving them. A true exercise in determination! Henry wants them painted so I am sure that will happen soon!!

How about them dawgs?

Off On The road again. I think I am living out of my suitcase. Bet I am not going anywhere after The holidays but home to my bed.

Margaret who is tired of lugging clothes up and down three stories

Xoxoxo

