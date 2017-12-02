Day 1124 An Unexpected Saturday

A guy instead of the girl we usually draw. Joe. I don’t know why he had all the chains on or why the strange make up. Usually we have a Santa of one kind or another. Sometimes a naughty one. Sometimes I tired one. Sometimes a Santa with a good stiff drink – who could blame him?!

Anyway I do think this drawing turned out well.

First time his legs were too short. Oops.

And this pose well I just don’t know. And the chains. Hmm And the mask and he blood. Hmmmmm. The contest was too add some texture.

Pentel brush pen using just the tip of the pen like a pencil Super Aquabee Tablet watercolor.

That’s all the Dr Sketchys.

Thanks for looking Margaret xoxoxo