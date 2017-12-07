Day 1128 The Brunson Place

I assume it’s the old Brunson Place because a short road named Brunson runs up to the front yard.

I wonder why paintings go better when they are vertical. Sometimes I CANT paint at all when they are flat on the table. Think gravity helps with watercolor making the wet on wet colors mingle.

I guess it was boring in black and white.

Colors used quin gold and sienna. Pyrrole red cerulean ultramarine burnt umber sepia marine blue sky green apatite cad red I think though I don’t use the cads much.

Stillman and birn alpha Da Vinci 10 sable Lamy EF w eelskin ink and I splattered it with sienna and ultramarine/sepia