Day 102 A Rainy Evening in Paris

15×22″ 300# Fabriano rough press

With Vlad Yesilesev. Started the paint along TWO days late. And finished just as zoom made it go poof today. Thank goodness.

The picture. The church is St Eustache Eglise on Ile de France with Les Halles in the distance. The services of nearby Notre Dame have been meeting here since the fire.

The sketch. Erase erase erase. 😫

First washes. Forgot to take a pic of the very first wash. Darn it

Finishing up. But it went too dark I think maybe. Soooo

I taped her up and lifted some color with my sea sponge. Vlad should never have showed me how to do that.

Here it is lifted. After I looked at it for a while I decided it had to have some more darks especially under the cars. They looked like they were floating.

Here it is now. I may go back and add a few more darks on the buildings and a few more turrets.

Anyway we are off to hot sunny Laguna beach Sunday. Come join usat the paint along. You will be glad you did.

Our my back window. Can’t decide which view I like better.

Margaret xoxoxox