Day 103 Flat Iron Building

Or is it the Fab Four the Beatles??

Did a draw along with Danny Gregory and Ian Fennelly last nite at 11. This is drawn with my 2B Derwent sketching pencil. Love it so dark and juicy. Thick lead gives great lines.

And I like the energy of this sketch. Aka the energetic lines.

Danny gave us the pic and we all drew together along. Kinda can see Vlad Yesilesev influence in this sketch. It’s almost a value study.

Stillman and birn Alpha.

Margaret heading to bed early tonite. Did not go to sleep til 1 am. Kept having watercolor dreams. Xoxoxo

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s