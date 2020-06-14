Day 104 Sometimes you get LOsT

So many cabinets and things to draw. My perspective went wonky. Counters different heights but it was fun to while away a rainy morning drawing this while the kids watched cartoons. Lazy summer day.

I think I should have a redraw next I go to Atlanta. Micro uniball. Actually urban sketch. There’s a house out that window if u can find it in all the business.

Was going to color it with my new small box of 12 caran d’ache neocolor ii but they seem to be missing. Hope my magpie granddaughter didn’t squirrel them away somewhere. Not even opened. Eeek

Uniball micro pen and stillman and birn Alpha. Only nine pages left.

The house in this pic is also in the drawing out the window of the kitchen. If u look at the people all in black they are carrying ar 15s. I didn’t notice that when I took the photo. Oopsey. Part of the Black Lived Matter protest in Decatur last weekend that marched down my sons street.

Margaret Xoxoxox who used to laugh about mom wondering into the middle of the Augusta riots in 1970. Must be an inherited talent. Genetic no doubt. Rofl.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s