Day 104 Sometimes you get LOsT

So many cabinets and things to draw. My perspective went wonky. Counters different heights but it was fun to while away a rainy morning drawing this while the kids watched cartoons. Lazy summer day.

I think I should have a redraw next I go to Atlanta. Micro uniball. Actually urban sketch. There’s a house out that window if u can find it in all the business.

Was going to color it with my new small box of 12 caran d’ache neocolor ii but they seem to be missing. Hope my magpie granddaughter didn’t squirrel them away somewhere. Not even opened. Eeek

Uniball micro pen and stillman and birn Alpha. Only nine pages left.

The house in this pic is also in the drawing out the window of the kitchen. If u look at the people all in black they are carrying ar 15s. I didn’t notice that when I took the photo. Oopsey. Part of the Black Lived Matter protest in Decatur last weekend that marched down my sons street.

Margaret Xoxoxox who used to laugh about mom wondering into the middle of the Augusta riots in 1970. Must be an inherited talent. Genetic no doubt. Rofl.