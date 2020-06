Interesting. Still looking at it deciding what else it needs. I think my figures are too small. May try to fix them.

Paintalong with Vlad Yesilesev. Another one Tuesday if you want to give it a try.

I do wish I had really been at the beach. Summer is zooming by and I need to go to the beach.

The photo

the sketch

First wash. Zip zip

And for now.

Made snicker doodles today. Yummy.

Margaret who is tired. Xoxoxo