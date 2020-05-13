And a quote from Reese Witherspoon. This white amaryllis has been blooming steadily for SIXTY days one stalk at a time. Thought I should commemorate its swan song. It has consistently shown up to do the work of blooming. Third year it has come back to bloom.
I journaled a bit about the amaryllis in pencil and painted it faintly in the background on the right page.
Namiki Fude Eelskin Black Ink
A sweet fat cardinal wallowing in bird seed on the back deck.
Margaret who is Tahred again. Xoxoxox.
One thought on “Day 59 My White Amaryllis”
so love your daily… art, birds, Zoe, socks, baking,, such fun drawings… good fun drawings.. what is a namiki fude?..know namiki falcon… thanks and stay safe..and well
