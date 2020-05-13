Day 59 My White Amaryllis

And a quote from Reese Witherspoon. This white amaryllis has been blooming steadily for SIXTY days one stalk at a time. Thought I should commemorate its swan song. It has consistently shown up to do the work of blooming. Third year it has come back to bloom.

I journaled a bit about the amaryllis in pencil and painted it faintly in the background on the right page.

Namiki Fude Eelskin Black Ink

A sweet fat cardinal wallowing in bird seed on the back deck.

Margaret who is Tahred again. Xoxoxox.

One thought on “Day 59 My White Amaryllis

  1. sandra p mac diarmid says:
    Reply

    so love your daily… art, birds, Zoe, socks, baking,, such fun drawings… good fun drawings.. what is a namiki fude?..know namiki falcon… thanks and stay safe..and well

    Like

