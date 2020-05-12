Day 56 – En Provence

A lot of egregious errors I thought and maybe a repaint when I finished but I really like this the more I stare at it.Things that bothered me yesterday no longer do. I think it has a great glow about it. I really love the tree. Who cares if I messed up the hard fought for dappled tree shadow on the right of the tree by misting it too much and it ran everywhere. 😫 and the roof line was not quite right. I no longer care and like it a lot. How would we take this no account ho hum picture and make a good painting out of it?! Hmmm.

The value sketch.

First wash.

Background bushes and roof on.

Tree’s done. Goodness almost done. What?! Speed Painting.

Adding details and a few darks.

And here’s A tree in Provence Done. Don’t you want to buy it?!

Tomorrows paint along with Vlad. You should join us!! You will be glad you did.

Beautiful day yesterday.

Margaret who thought she had posted this yesterday. Hmm. Xoxoxox