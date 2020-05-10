Day 57 Sat= recipes

Especially when I have another pile of facemasks to sew. Thank goodness they are done. 36 so far.

My favorite bread recipe. So good. Saw Martha make these last Sunday on cbs Sunday Morning Show. Looked too delicious so I wrote the recipe down but think I would sub raisins and cranberries. I have plenty of those. Thought these sounded good til Martha showed me hers. I do like a good oatmeal cookie. And I am quite fond of keeping a large bowl of this kind of salad in the fridge. Did I remember to get cucumbers NOPE. Trip to the store required. With a mask of course.

Margaret Tahred. Xoxoxox