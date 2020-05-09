Day hmm 56?? Mask making

But took some time off for art. It’s a must I think.

First was draw a tattoo that reminds you of your mother with Koosje on the sbsdrawingparty on Instagram today. My mom loves flowers and has quite the green thumb. I was making masks today so naturally I thought a mask surrounded by flowers for my tattoo. Moms self quarantining in Asheville NC with my brother.

Draw something nearby with Morgan. Been meaning to draw my grandmothers opera glasses which are quite cool. I take them to art classes to see what the teachers doing better. I also watch the birds with them. They are really quite good binoculars. Brass and mother of pearl with a cool lorgnette that I hope is bake lite plastic NOT ivory.

Lamy joy pen and Namiki Fude.

Margaret whose tired from sewing masks all day. Hugs. Stay safe. Wear a mask! Xoxoxo