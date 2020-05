Today the weather was so gorgeous I had the back porch sliding door open. I could hear the birds sing and crunch on the sunflower seeds. Ditto the squirrels silly things. They made me quite happy today as did listening to Danny’s soothing voice.

Of course I forgot to draw Zoe!! She and I snuggled up in the sofa for a nap after mopping and scrubbing all the downstairs floors dusting the house and changing the sheets. Now it’s tie. For a good nite sleep.

Margaret Xoxoxox