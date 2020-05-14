Day 60 Cambridge NY

The Barn in Cambridge. Oddly enough the birthplace of my hero Charles Reid. Painted with Vlad Yesilesev yesterday. I do wish I had kept my Transparent colors on the shadowed bits of the barn but oh well. Fav but the orange one on the right. Like its glow. Think I will lift some of the purple on the roof of the big barn.
The sketch
Vlads value sketch. I didn’t take a pick of mine yet. Oops
First wash.
Trees. Lots of dry brushing.
Hmm no idea is this one done?!
And here it is done again. lol.
This is Vlads. Already sold or you could buy it for $400.
Margaret looking forward to painting the Roofs of Prague on Sunday. It’s my new thing I guess Xoxoxox
